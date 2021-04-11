Left Menu

Samson, Tewatia are capable of being outstanding performers at international stage: Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, on Sunday said that both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia have the capability of setting the stage on fire as the duo has great talent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 13:48 IST
Samson, Tewatia are capable of being outstanding performers at international stage: Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara with Rahul Tewatia (Photo/ Rajasthan Royals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, on Sunday said that both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia have the capability of setting the stage on fire as the duo has great talent. Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Punjab Kings in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opening match on Monday here at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier this year, the Royals let go of Steve Smith and appointed Samson as the skipper of their side. Sangakkara was also roped in as Director of Cricket.

"The pressure is always there, you can try and forget about it. But the reality is I think Sanju and all the players will always tell you that the expectation and pressure are always there. There are various coping mechanisms and little techniques you use to deal with them to let you focus in the moment. It is really important to have that grand ambition of playing regular international cricket," Sangakkara while replying to ANI query during a virtual press conference on Sunday. "Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage. They have an amazing ability, great cricketing sense, and both of them over the years have really progressed. Sanju has been a young batting superstar in the Indian scene for a long time, but the real key is to understand that there is a process to achieve that ambition and to take it match by match. Each innings you play in the IPL, the focus should be on that. It is important that both Samson and Rahul have the trust of the team," he said.

Talking about the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone being there in the Rajasthan setup, Sangakkara said: "We have a lot of match-winners, not just English specific. With Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, and our fast bowlers, and the key is to have different players who can do something special on the day. If it's a different player each time, then that's even better. Everyone is looking forward to starting the tournament." Earlier this year, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) management confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer would be missing the initial part of IPL 2021 due to an injury. The pacer recently underwent surgery and is currently going through his rehab.

"I think Sanju and I both will agree that losing Jofra Archer is a blow for us. Jofra is a vital part of our makeup and not having him is a reality so we have to plan around it. We understand that it is a difficult time for Jofra really, he played through a full series against India with pain, we are hoping he will join us at some stage," said Sangakkara. Rajasthan Royals last year opted for quite a few opening pairs with Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes all opening at some stage in IPL 2020. Sangakkara did not reveal who will open the batting this time around, but he did confirm that a long rope would be provided to the players.

"I think it is a decision we will take with the full buying of the players and we look to finalise later on today before we go for training. We want to keep our options open, it is important that the players know what their roles are," said Sangakkara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam polls: Anchalik Gana Morcha urges EC to videograph counting process

The Anchalik Gana Morcha AGM, a constituent of the opposition Congress-led Mahajoot in Assam, on Sunday urged the Election Commission to videograph the May 2 counting of the assembly elections in the state.In a letter to the EC, AGM preside...

ESC hopes to proceed on plans for 'plug and play' infra in US, UK to aid smaller cos in 2021

Industry body ESC expects to move ahead this year on a blueprint for plug and play shared infrastructure in the US and UK, that would enable its member companies, particularly smaller IT and IT-enabled services firms, to secure a foothold i...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan rules out possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19. Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. Whatever restrictions have...

InsuranceDekho expects to have garnered Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder

Online insurance aggregator InsuranceDekho is expected to have garnered Rs 1,200 crore in insurance premium through its platform during the financial year ended March 2021, a top company official said.It also intends to expand its reach to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021