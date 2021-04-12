SOCCER -'Premature' to decide if Rome will host opening match of Euro 2020 - minister to paper
Italy's Football Federation had been hopeful of being able to have supporters in Rome's Olympic Stadium but on Wednesday minutes of a government panel meeting noted it was not possible to confirm that at this stage. European soccer's governing body asked all 12 host cities to come up with their plans for fan capacity at venues for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:08 IST
It is "premature" to decide today whether Rome will host the opening match of the Euro 2020 soccer games but Italy will make all efforts to keep the game, Italy's health minister told la Repubblica daily in an interview published on Monday. Italy's Football Federation had been hopeful of being able to have supporters in Rome's Olympic Stadium but on Wednesday minutes of a government panel meeting noted it was not possible to confirm that at this stage.
European soccer's governing body asked all 12 host cities to come up with their plans for fan capacity at venues for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11. Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the pandemic and most of Europe's football has taken place without fans for the past 12 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- la Repubblica
- Rome
- Italy
- European
- Europe
ALSO READ
Kremlin, despite Italian spy scandal, hopes ties with Rome to stay positive
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress while filming in Rome
Soccer-Defeat tough to take but Ajax can turn it around in Rome: Ten Hag
Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath says BJP will create anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal if voted to power