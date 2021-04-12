Left Menu

SA vs Pak, 2nd T20I: Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to allergic reaction in left leg

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was on Monday ruled out of the second T20I of the four-match series against South Africa.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:51 IST
Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Minutes before the toss, Fakhar was ruled out of the second T20I due to an allergic reaction on his left leg, reported ESPNcricinfo.

In the second T20I, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. In place of Zaman, Pakistan decided to bring in Sharjeel Khan. As a result, Sharjeel had made his comeback, four years after his involvement in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixing scandal. Pakistan also brought in Mohammad Hasnain in place of Harris Rauf. On the other hand, South Africa went in unchanged from the first T20I.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain. South Africa playing XI: South Africa playing XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Henrich Klaasen (c), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams.

Zaman has been in good form in recent times as he registered two back-to-back tons in the ODI series against South Africa. As a result, he was called back into the T20I squad. Mohammad Rizwan had continued his excellent form against the Proteas by recording yet another half-century as Pakistan scripted their highest-ever T20I run-chase to take a 1-0 lead in their four-match series with a four-wicket win in Johannesburg on Saturday. (ANI)

