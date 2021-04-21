Left Menu

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:01 IST
Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spain's Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.

The withdrawals came amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said the tournament cannot proceed anymore, while AC Milan have also indicated they are abandoning the project.

Here are some of the reactions to the dramatic U-turn made by Europe's elite clubs: ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD

"The Atletico Madrid squad wants to show their satisfaction about the final decision taken by our club to walk away from the Super League project. "We'll continue to fight from our position that Atleti continues to grow through the values of effort and sporting merit that have always characterised us, so that all of you out there can continue to see yourselves reflected in these signals of identity."

CRYSTAL PALACE CHAIRMAN STEVE PARISH "I've got nothing but respect for all of the fans and these football clubs and what they stand for. But this is about a tiny group of people who have decided they know best.

"The miscalculation on this is quite spectacular and I see this morning some of them still haven't stood down, which is extraordinary." ARSENAL SKIPPER PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

"Bottom line is - yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice." ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"We welcome the news that some of the clubs have decided to abandon plans for the European Super League, which threatened the whole football pyramid. "English football has a proud history of opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league. It was a position that, by design, could have divided our game, but instead, it has unified us all."

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE "The EFL hopes the same enthusiasm can be immediately directed to achieve appropriate and much-needed change to the distribution of wealth in our domestic leagues, and we will work with all parties to push for this reform.

"By resetting economically, we can support all Clubs in achieving a sustainable future, promoting the principles that so many have fought for." ENGLAND'S PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS' ASSOCIATION

"We welcome news that the six English clubs have abandoned the European Super League. "Sport with certainty, without jeopardy, void of aspiration and reward - is not sport. It's just commercial content."

ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS' ASSOCIATION "The past 72 hours of white hot action and anger has killed domestic involvement in the Super League but that doesn't mean fans can take their foot off the accelerator.

"On Monday, the Government announced the launch of its fan-led review and it is vital that all efforts are poured into that, with supporters front and centre, in order to rebalance the power structure of the domestic game." FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER NICKY BUTT

"I don't think apologies are too great anyway, what happened should not have happened. "What happened is the worst case of bullying from powerful people. Whether they (club owners) apologise or not is irrelevant to me."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game."

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN GARY NEVILLE "The (owners) Glazers have no place in Manchester anymore. We have to work hard together to ensure that ownership rules in this country are changed. The people have spoken. We were on the brink of anarchy if this continued."

LIVERPOOL GREAT GRAEME SOUNESS "The supporters will not forgive the people who decided to go for this idea ... They've been shown to be people that would take quick money. They would sell their soul basically.

"They were going to sell the souls of our major football institutions. I don't know how these clubs will manage to get back onside." MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN HARRY MAGUIRE

"Let's all stay UNITED." FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JAMIE CARRAGHER

"Super League is finished! Well done to all fans up & down the country!" FORMER ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE WENGER

"I'm not surprised it didn't last long. I never believed from the start it would happen. It ignored the basic principles of sporting merit. If you ignore that you kill the domestic leagues, fans would never accept that. Rightly so." (Compiled by Arvind Sriram, Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Christian Radnedge and David Clarke)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

