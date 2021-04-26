Left Menu

Italy tiptoes towards post-COVID normality

Italy inched forward towards normality on Monday as coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres reopened in most regions as part of a phased springtime relaxation of COVID lockdowns. "Finally!" said Lorenzo Campania, an elderly man from a small village near Rome, as he had breakfast seated at an outdoor table near the capital's central Piazza Venezia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:54 IST
Italy tiptoes towards post-COVID normality

Italy inched forward towards normality on Monday as coffee bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres reopened in most regions as part of a phased springtime relaxation of COVID lockdowns.

"Finally!" said Lorenzo Campania, an elderly man from a small village near Rome, as he had breakfast seated at an outdoor table near the capital's central Piazza Venezia. Fourteen of the country's 20 regions have been designated yellow zones, meaning there is a relatively low risk from COVID. Five are classified orange and one, Sardinia, red.

In the yellow zones, coffee bars and restaurants are now allowed to serve customers outdoors after a near-total shutdown of about six weeks. However, having a quick espresso and cornetto, the equivalent of the French croissant, standing at the bar - a morning ritual for millions - will still be prohibited for another six weeks.

"People really want to come and have their breakfast standing up at the bar," said Loredana Pompeii, the owner of a bar in central Rome. Outdoor amateur team contact sports were also allowed again. The re-opening of pools and gyms will be phased in over the next few weeks, with strict social distancing rules in force.

Theatres, cinemas, museums and cultural heritage sites reopened, albeit with limited capacity of no more than 50 percent for those indoors. Many also required online reservations in order to control the flow. The Colosseum re-opened for individuals but not for tour groups.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit-hard by COVID in early 2020, and health officials have stressed that people should still be careful, wear masks and keep social distancing. "It is also our responsibility," agreed Elisabetta Pronti, 57, a civil servant in Rome. "I hope that now that places have re-opened it doesn't mean everybody is free to do what they want."

Some restaurants with outdoor space said they would wait to reopen until June 1, when indoor dining will be allowed. "It's risky for us to buy produce, cook, call in staff and have everything ready to eat outdoors and then not be able to go inside if it starts raining," said Massimmiliano Benedetti, 44, whose family owns Il Ruscello (The Creek), a restaurant in the Umbrian village of Ceselli.

In the yellow zone, many schools which had been operating a system where students alternated between days in the classroom and days of distance-learning in order to reduce the numbers on site at any given time, allowed more students to return. Like many, Leandro Paparusso, who studies at Rome's Isaac Newton science high school, was glad to be back behind a desk and he had one wish.

"I hope this virtual learning isn't used post-COVID. I hope it was born because of COVID and then dies," he said. (Additional reporting by Antonio Denti, Emily Roe and Elly Biles, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Latin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages

Latin Americans, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to get vaccinated, a threat to the regions fragile economic recovery as lockdowns tighten amid a dangerous surge of infections and rising death tolls.The region of some 6...

India, Aus and Pakistan among eight countries to compete in women's T20 at 2022 CWG

India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, a country from the Caribbean region and hosts England were on Monday named as qualified teams for the womens T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns for the se...

Oscars organisers reveal crew 'worked tirelessly' to ensure safety at maskless ceremony amid COVID-19

The 2021 star-studded Oscars ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, went off without hitch on Sunday local time. While the awards were mostly unexpected and unpredictable, the producers revealed how the crew worked...

Govt monitoring oxygen-carrying tankers on real-time basis through GPS, making available to hospitals as early as possible: MHA.

Govt monitoring oxygen-carrying tankers on real-time basis through GPS, making available to hospitals as early as possible MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021