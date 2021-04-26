Left Menu

Sri Lanka add Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne for final Test against Bangaldesh

Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:45 IST
Sri Lanka add Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne for final Test against Bangaldesh
Sri Lanka pacer Chamika Karunaratne (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. "Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team today after going through the required health protocols," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

Lahiru Kumara picked up a hamstring injury while fielding on the third day of the first Test. The right-handed bowler had bowled 28 overs in the first innings, picking only a wicket. Madushanka was also ruled out from the ongoing Test series. The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their innings at 648/8, leading by 107. In reply, Bangladesh scored 100/2 in the second essay before persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the game. Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit a double ton while Dhananjaya de Silva scored a classy hundred as the hosts didn't lose a single wicket on Saturday. Sri Lanka had ended Day Four at 512/3.

On Day Five, Bangladesh got the breakthrough as Taskin Ahmed cleaned up de Silva (166), breaking the solid 345-run partnership between him and Karunaratne. Minutes later, Taskin took another wicket as Karunaratne (244) departed after hitting the tenth highest score by a Sri Lanka batsman in Test cricket. Sri Lanka lost a flurry of wickets in the first session which saw the hosts decalring at 648/8 after going into the lunch with a lead of 107 runs.

The second and final Test match between the two teams will begin on April 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

All courts to be closed on April 29 during UP panchayat polls in Mathura

Owing to the upcoming phase of panchayat elections scheduled in Mathura, all the courts in the district will remain closed on April 29, an official said on Monday.As Mathura would go for polls for panchayat members, area panchayat members, ...

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organising and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.The task force will be vice-chaired by Labour Secretary Marty Walsh, will be dedicated to m...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hoped his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict would bring a new vision to U.N.-led talks this week even though Greek Cypriots have already rejected it. The United Nations is h...

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021