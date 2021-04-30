Soccer-Former China defender Zhang Enhua dies at 48

Left Menu

Former China international defender Zhang Enhua, a member of the country's World Cup squad in 2002, died on Thursday at the age of 48, Chinese state media reported. No cause of death was given for the former centre half, who helped China qualify for their first, and so far only, appearance at the World Cup finals that year in Japan and South Korea.

Zhang's career saw him win seven Chinese league titles with Dalian Wanda from 1994 to 2002 and also score a runners-up medal in the Asian Club Championship in 1998, when Dalian lost in the final to South Korean side Pohang Steelers. Zhang spent a short spell on loan with English side Grimsby Town before joining Tianjin Teda and ending his playing career in Hong Kong with South China.

Following his retirement, Zhang had been working in youth development.

