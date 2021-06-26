Left Menu

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

German Tony Martin was sent crashing when he rode straight into the sign that said "Allez Opi-Omi" (Come on grandad-granny, in a mix of French and German) amid scenes of chaos with 47 kilometres left. Overall contenders Tao Geoghegan Hart of Britain, as well as Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, were among the riders being held up, potentially losing considerable time on the opening day of the three-week race.

Reuters | Landerneau | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:17 IST
A roadside spectator holding a cardboard banner caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France, which left several top riders being held up on Saturday. German Tony Martin was sent crashing when he rode straight into the sign that said "Allez Opi-Omi" (Come on grandad-granny, in a mix of French and German) amid scenes of chaos with 47 kilometres left.

Overall contenders Tao Geoghegan Hart of Britain, as well as Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, were among the riders being held up, potentially losing considerable time on the opening day of the three-week race. Belgian Wout van Aert, one of the top favourites for the stage win, was also slowed down but made it back to the main bunch after a long effort.

German Jasha Suetterlin of Team DSM was consequently the first rider to abandon the race after being sent to the ground by the crash.

