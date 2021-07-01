Olympics-Samoa caretaker govt pulls team from Tokyo Games - Radio New Zealand
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-07-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 07:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Samoa's caretaker government has pulled the country's Olympics team from the Summer Games in Tokyo due to fears over Japan's COVID-19 infection rate, Radio New Zealand reported on Thursday.
The team has not been officially notified, it added.
Advertisement
Samoa had already selected athletes from several sports including weightlifting, boxing, sailing and athletics, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radio
- New Zealand
- Samoa
- Japan
- Summer Games
- Olympics
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media
Sailing-Team New Zealand reject Auckland bid for 37th America's Cup
Japan to decide soon on allowing domestic spectators at Olympics
Japan top medical adviser to hold news conference around 0850 GMT
Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympics