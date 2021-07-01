Left Menu

Olympics-Samoa caretaker govt pulls team from Tokyo Games - Radio New Zealand

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-07-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 07:46 IST
Olympics-Samoa caretaker govt pulls team from Tokyo Games - Radio New Zealand
  • Country:
  • Japan

Samoa's caretaker government has pulled the country's Olympics team from the Summer Games in Tokyo due to fears over Japan's COVID-19 infection rate, Radio New Zealand reported on Thursday.

The team has not been officially notified, it added.

Samoa had already selected athletes from several sports including weightlifting, boxing, sailing and athletics, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021