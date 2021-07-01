Olympics-Samoa caretaker govt pulls team from Tokyo Games - Radio New Zealand

Samoa's caretaker government has pulled the country's Olympics team from the Summer Games in Tokyo due to fears over Japan's COVID-19 infection rate, Radio New Zealand reported on Thursday.

The team has not been officially notified, it added.

Advertisement

Samoa had already selected athletes from several sports including weightlifting, boxing, sailing and athletics, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)