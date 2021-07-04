Bhullar rises to T-21 at Irish Open, Sharma 57th

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma had an eventful third round as Australian Lucas Herbert took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open here.

Bhullar, who was bogey-free in the second round, had six birdies, the most he has had this week in any round, against four bogeys for 2-under 70. At 7-under for 54 holes, he is now T-21. His best on European Tour in 2021 was T-2 at Qatar Masters in March. He has now had rounds of 71-68-70.

Sharma had five birdies against five bogeys in his third round 72 and he is now 3-under and T-57th.

The leader, 25-year-old Herbert (64-67-70), won his maiden European Tour victory at the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic and now stands on the brink of winning one of Europe's most historic national opens. He would join Ossie Pickworth (1950) and Brett Rumford (2004) as Australian winners of the prestigious title.

Johannes Veerman of the USA seeks his dream maiden title as he sits one shot back following a five-under 67, while South African Justin Harding is two shots further back on 12 under after a stunning 65 early in the day.

Former Ryder Cup players Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters lie six shots off the pace in a share of 12th position, while Cormac Sharvin is the leading home player – the Northern Irishman carded a 69 for a seven-under total, two ahead of Graeme McDowell on five under while Rory McIlroy carded a one-over-par 73 for a four-under total in T-48th.