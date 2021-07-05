India, England Test series set to be played in front of capacity crowd
PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The five-Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of packed crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions on Monday.
India and New Zealand had played the World Test Championship final in front of a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper limited capped at 4000.
Advertisement
The Indian players are currently on a break and will reassemble on July 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southampton
- England
- New Zealand
- World Test Championship
- India
- Indian
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-No panic in England camp ahead of final Euro group game: Sterling
On this day in 2019: Sri Lanka stunned England in 50-over WC
Soccer-England players agree 'blond bet' with Foden
England looks to rebound from draw, advance at Euro 2020
Soccer-England's Chilwell, Mount in isolation after contact with Gilmour