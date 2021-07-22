Rugby league-Australia, New Zealand withdraw from World Cup due to safety concerns
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 12:46 IST
Australia and New Zealand have withdrawn from this year's Rugby League World Cup in England due to player welfare and safety concerns, organisers announced on Thursday.
The Rugby League World Cup is scheduled to begin on Oct. 23, with the final to be played on Nov. 27.
