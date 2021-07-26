Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges Korea in first game of women's group play
Spain pulled away from South Korea with a 73-69 win led by 28 points and 10 rebounds from Astou Ndour as women's basketball kicked off at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Spain outrebounded the Koreans 48-30 and grabbed 24 offensive boards. Spain's Laura Gil also posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
- Country:
- Japan
Spain pulled away from South Korea with a 73-69 win led by 28 points and 10 rebounds from Astou Ndour as women's basketball kicked off at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. South Korea, appearing in their first Olympics since 2008, gave the Rio silver medallists a tough time through three quarters with Spain leading by just a point going into the final frame.
But Spain seized the momentum at the start of the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, Ndour dunk and an and-one from Ndour to open up an 8-point lead. Spain outrebounded the Koreans 48-30 and grabbed 24 offensive boards. Spain's Laura Gil also posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Tokyo Olympics
- Koreans
- Spain
- Olympics
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
South Korea's container squeeze throws exporters into costly gridlock
Olympics-Soccer-South Korea gain confidence after drawing with Argentina
South Korea imposes tighter curbs as new COVID cases set record
Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Japan, South Korea, Mongolia