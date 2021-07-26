Left Menu

Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges Korea in first game of women's group play

Reuters | Saitama | Updated: 26-07-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 08:35 IST
Spain pulled away from South Korea with a 73-69 win led by 28 points and 10 rebounds from Astou Ndour as women's basketball kicked off at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. South Korea, appearing in their first Olympics since 2008, gave the Rio silver medallists a tough time through three quarters with Spain leading by just a point going into the final frame.

But Spain seized the momentum at the start of the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, Ndour dunk and an and-one from Ndour to open up an 8-point lead. Spain outrebounded the Koreans 48-30 and grabbed 24 offensive boards. Spain's Laura Gil also posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

