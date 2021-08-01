Left Menu

Shevchenko leaves post as Ukraine manager as contract ends

Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko has left his role as manager of the men's national team, he said in an Instagram post on Sunday, a few weeks after guiding his country to the knockout stages of the European championship.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:20 IST
Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko has left his role as manager of the men's national team, he said in an Instagram post on Sunday, a few weeks after guiding his country to the knockout stages of the European championship. "Today, my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association came to the end," he wrote on Instagram.

Ukraine lost 4-0 to England in the quarter-final at Euro 2020. Shevchenko, who spent five years as Ukraine manager after a glittering playing career spent mostly with Dynamo Kyiv and AC Milan, said the team had managed to show that Ukraine could produce competitive, productive and exciting football.

