Shevchenko leaves post as Ukraine manager as contract ends
Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko has left his role as manager of the men's national team, he said in an Instagram post on Sunday, a few weeks after guiding his country to the knockout stages of the European championship.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko has left his role as manager of the men's national team, he said in an Instagram post on Sunday, a few weeks after guiding his country to the knockout stages of the European championship. "Today, my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association came to the end," he wrote on Instagram.
Ukraine lost 4-0 to England in the quarter-final at Euro 2020. Shevchenko, who spent five years as Ukraine manager after a glittering playing career spent mostly with Dynamo Kyiv and AC Milan, said the team had managed to show that Ukraine could produce competitive, productive and exciting football.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa finals
European nations impose incentives, penalties to boost shots
Euro 2020: Bukayo Saka is fine, says Arsenal head coach Arteta
AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea
Soccer-France's Giroud joins AC Milan, thanks Chelsea for 'special moments'