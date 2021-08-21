Top 10 Inspirational Athletes In Sports History

Athletes have been among the most influential people in modern history. And, while sports has long been an avenue for entertainment, it has also given us some of the top inspirational figures of all time. The list below names 10 such figures and it's highly unlikely that any one of them will surprise you.

Michael Jordan

Arguably the most inspirational athlete to ever grace the world of sports, Michael Jordan is responsible for making basketball as popular as it is today. The former Chicago Bulls shooting guard won six NBA championships alongside a number of other accolades during his remarkable basketball career, becoming a worldwide icon off his sheer drive, determination, and work ethic.

Advertisement

Despise having retired in 2003, Jordan remains one of the highest-earning former athletes due to his Jordan Brand, with his sneakers the most popular in the world. His name is as big as it's ever been despite the years between his current state and his playing days, so much so, some of the best sports betting sites offered odds on his documentary, The Last Dance, when it was released last year.

Pele

The Brazilian, a former soccer player, is considered to be the best footballer ever but has competition from a few names on this list in that regard. A winner of three World Cups with Brazil, the erstwhile forward has inspired generations through what he brought to football as a player and what he continues to do in his later years.

Kobe Bryant

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar met a tragic end in a helicopter crash last year at the age of 41 but he left an indelible mark on fans, growing to be renowned as MJ himself, having idolized His Airness.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers; he spent his entire career with the franchise. Kobe is to this generation what Jordan was to the one before it and, to many, he's the greatest basketball player of all time.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams' game has admittedly waned since she made her comeback, yet it hardly takes away from her reputation as a trailblazing sportswoman and one of the best tennis has ever seen. Her sister, Venus, is also among the best tennis players of all time yet Serena stands out as the most successful female player of the current generation.

LeBron James

LeBron James has become a worldwide icon as well, having surpassed all expectations after getting drafted as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft. The Lakers forward went to the league straight out of high school and is one of the most successful players to ever grace the court.

The NBA vet has followed in Jordan's footsteps, starring in the recently released HYPERLINK "https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/space_jam_a_new_legacy"Space Jam HYPERLINK "https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/space_jam_a_new_legacy" sequel. Like Jordan, he's seen much success off the floor but he trumps the former guard when it comes to philanthropy, which is a big part of his still-growing legacy.

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona also passed away last year, succumbing to a heart attack in November 2020. A national hero in Argentina, Maradona helped win his country the FIFA World Cup in 1986 and is recognized as one of the greatest footballers ever.

While he lived a questionable personal life, Maradona is still a very inspirational figure who helped pave the way for many of today's pros.

Lionel Messi

Another Argentinian legend, Barcelona forward led his nation to the Copa America this month. Widely considered to be football's GOAT, Messi is one of the most accomplished footballers of all time as he's won everything at club level with Barcelona.

Hopefully, he's going to be around for a while still after agreeing to a five-year deal with the Catalan outfit. There's a bit of a hitch in the deal as it's reported that Barca cannot register the contract until they bring their wage bill below La Liga's salary cap.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo via: Flickr.com

The other subject of the football GOAT debate, Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing at a high level at the age of 36. While he's certainly one of the best players to ever grace a football pitch and is the one who's scored the most goals for both club and country put together, what pushes him into high regard is the way he works to ensure that his body is in peak condition.

Muhammad Ali

Undoubtedly a boxing great, the late Muhammad Ali's legendary status is also a result of his activism and representation of American blacks all while dominating the sport of boxing. Ali, born Cassius Clay, indeed shocked the world when he defeated Sonny Liston to become the World Heavyweight Champion at age 22 in 1964.

Having passed away in 2016, Ali remains one of the most celebrated athletes in history and continues to be an inspiration to many.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods captivated audiences after bursting onto the scene in 1997 and somehow managed to make golf even more popular than it already was. Woods' commitment to excellence is one of his key traits and he's been paid pretty handsomely for it, with the veteran landing some of the most lucrative endorsement deals ever handed out.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)