Left Menu

UK's Johnson slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse of England players in Hungary

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:30 IST
UK's Johnson slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse of England players in Hungary
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on world soccer's governing body FIFA on Friday to take action over "disgraceful" racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier. "It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night," Johnson said on Twitter.

He urged FIFA to take "strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good." England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest that England won 4-0, British broadcasters reported.

ITV and Sky Sports said their reporters heard monkey chants being aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021