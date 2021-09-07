Ban vs NZ: Kiwis are going to 'fight fire with fire,' says Glenn Pocknall

New Zealand makeshift coach Glenn Pocknall on Tuesday said the Kiwis are ready to "fight fire with fire" as the visiting side knows Bangladesh would be eager to bounce after suffering a loss in the third T20I. Spinner Ajaz Patel's four-wicket haul helped New Zealand defend 128 and defeat Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third T20I on Sunday. The win came after New Zealand suffered two shocking defeats at the hands of Bangladesh.

"They've had a fantastic record not just against us, but also against every other team in the world [at home]. So for them to lose, they'll come back pretty strong and they'll be hurting from that [loss]," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pocknall as saying. "We're certainly prepared for a backlash from them, but we're going to fight fire with fire, so to speak, and we're certainly up for it as well," he added.

Pocknall described the win in the third T20I as a "special feeling" and said he was proud of the Kiwi team after they performed well in "challenging" conditions. "Oh! It's amazing. It was a pretty special feeling just because the guys have been working so hard and having such good conversations around the way we want to play the game," said Pocknall.

"So to execute all the things that we've spoken about was so pleasing, and [I am] so proud of the guys to do what they did the other night because it [Bangladesh] is a challenging place to play. "These guys have shown that if you put everything together, then anything is possible. That's exciting, moving forward," he added.

With the victory in the third T20I, New Zealand registered their first win of the series and the five-game series stands at 2-1 in favour of Bangladesh. The fourth T20I will now be played on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)