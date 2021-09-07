Soccer-Wiegman names her first England Women's squad for World Cup qualifiers

Left Menu

New England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday named her first 25-member squad for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month. England take on North Macedonia at home on Sept.

New England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday named her first 25-member squad for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month. The former Dutch international was named Phil Neville's successor last year but was allowed to remain in charge of the Netherlands national team until the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiegman has retained the experienced core of the side with the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Nikita Parris and Ellen White, while also picking a number of uncapped players, including Katie Zelem and Esme Morgan, who have been involved in senior training camps over the last year but still await their debuts. England take on North Macedonia at home on Sept. 17 before travelling to Luxembourg four days later.

England squad to face North Macedonia and Luxembourg: Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Esme Morgan, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy Midfielders: Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Frank Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Ebony Salmon, Ella Toone, Ellen White

