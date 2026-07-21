Wallabies' Journey: Challenges and Hopes as Schmidt Departs, Kiss Takes Charge

Joe Schmidt ends his tenure with the Wallabies, leaving behind a team grappling with challenges, including a lack of depth and consistently shifting player positions. Les Kiss will inherit these issues but aims to build on Schmidt's groundwork as the team prepares for upcoming matches and the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:10 IST
Wallabies' Journey: Challenges and Hopes as Schmidt Departs, Kiss Takes Charge
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  • Country:
  • Australia

As Joe Schmidt concludes his tenure as the coach of the Wallabies, Les Kiss steps in to face familiar challenges. Schmidt departs with a mixed legacy, having led the team to several key victories yet also recording 19 losses from 31 tests, the second-worst for a Wallabies coach with over 30 games.

The current state of the Wallabies reflects struggles, including a lack of depth and unstable player positions, despite their potential shown in sporadic superb performances. Eighth in world rankings, they recently finished the Nations Championship with a win against Italy, but it offered slight consolation after defeats by Ireland and France.

Injuries and constant changes in critical positions mark Schmidt's era, raising concerns voiced by former captain Stirling Mortlock. As Kiss prepares for his debut series against Japan, he aims to strengthen team confidence, develop emerging talents, and stabilize strategies to face future competitions.

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