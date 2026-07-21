Delhi High Court Orders Transfer of Climate Activist Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court has decided to move climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital from Safdarjung Hospital due to unanimous medical advice for continuous monitoring. This decision follows concerns raised by Wangchuk about his current hospital stay amidst his ongoing hunger strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:14 IST
Delhi High Court Orders Transfer of Climate Activist Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of noted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, ensuring he receives continuous medical care as recommended by medical experts. The court's decision came after addressing concerns raised by Wangchuk regarding conditions at the government facility.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, decided in favor of transferring Wangchuk after reviewing medical records and consulting with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and the activist's medical team. There was a consensus among experts that Wangchuk needed constant medical supervision, supporting the move to Medanta, the hospital of his preference.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Wangchuk’s wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, highlighted Wangchuk's stable vital signs amidst his continued hunger strike, detailing his allegations of police surveillance and restricted communication at the current hospital. The government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, expressed no objection to the transfer but emphasized that Wangchuk should remain under strict medical supervision until advised otherwise by Medanta's doctors.

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