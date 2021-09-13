Left Menu

Veteran pair Stosur and Zhang win Women''s Doubles title

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Australia-China combination of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai won their second Grand Slam women's doubles title together in New York.

The veteran pair, aged 37 and 32 respectively, denied home favorites Coco Gauff and Caty McNally their first with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory after a two-hour tussle at Arthur Ashe Arena on Sunday.

The No14 seeds added the US Open title to the Australian Open crown they won in 2019.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, was hoping to join 18-year-old singles champion Emma Raducanu as teenage winners at the US Open after winning the girl's title just three years ago.

However, Stosur and Zhang proved too good, with Stosur adding this doubles title to the one she won at Flushing Meadows in 2005, and the singles title she earned by beating Serena Williams in 2011 final.

