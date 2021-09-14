Left Menu

Rugby-England keen to bid for 2031 World Cup, says RFU chairman

It is something that we are really interested in discussing and engaging with the process." Japan hosted the last Rugby World Cup in 2019 and France is set to stage the next edition of the tournament, first held in 1987, in 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:02 IST
England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has set its sights on hosting the 2031 World Cup, chairman Tom Ilube told British media on Tuesday. England last staged the global showpiece event in 2015 when their team under coach Stuart Lancaster went out of the tournament at the group stage.

"We would like to bid for that -- the 2031 World Cup," Ilube said. "That would be really exciting to have it here and you could imagine what it would be like and I think that really gives us a focus as well. "So we will see what happens, it will be interesting. It is something that we are really interested in discussing and engaging with the process."

