Left Menu

Money talks, nobody would say no to India: Khawaja on teams pulling out of Pak tours

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja says money talks and no team would say no to touring India but it is easy for players and organisations to turn down assignments in Pakistan or Bangladesh.England followed New Zealand in pulling out of Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, dealing a massive blow to the countrys efforts to bring back international cricket.I feel its very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because its Pakistan.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:05 IST
Money talks, nobody would say no to India: Khawaja on teams pulling out of Pak tours
Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja says ''money talks'' and no team would say no to touring India but it is ''easy for players and organizations'' to turn down assignments in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

England followed New Zealand in pulling out of the Pakistan tour, citing security concerns, dealing a massive blow to the country's efforts to bring back international cricket.

''I feel it's very easy for players and organizations to say no to Pakistan because it's Pakistan. I think the same thing would apply too if it were Bangladesh. But nobody would say no to India if they're in the same situation,'' Khawaja was quoted as saying by 'The Australian Associated Press.

''Money talks, we all know that, and that's probably a big part of it. They keep proving time and time again through their tournaments that they're a safe place to play cricket. I think there's no reason why we shouldn't go back,'' said the cricketer who moved to Australia from Pakistan with his family at the age of five.

Khawaja said he would happily travel to Pakistan to play. Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan next year.

''There's a lot of security. Heavy, heavy security. I've heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe.

''Even talking to the guys during the PSL about what it's like...they would say the same thing to me 'like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100 percent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021