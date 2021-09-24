Left Menu

Golf-Europe and U.S. shake up pairings for Ryder Cup fourball

Despite dominating the foursomes matches 3-1 U.S. captain Steve Stricker chose to shake up his pairings by sending out Dustin Johnson and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele to face Britain's Paul Casey and Ryder Cup newcomer Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who sat out the morning session. Johnson had partnered Collin Morikawa and Schauffele teamed with Patrick Cantlay in the morning, winning their foursome contests to help take the U.S. to a 3-1 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:52 IST
Golf-Europe and U.S. shake up pairings for Ryder Cup fourball

The Europe and the United States Ryder Cup captains shuffled their lineups from the morning foursomes for the afternoon fourballs on Friday, making sure everyone on their 12-man teams saw action on the opening day at Whistling Straits. Despite dominating the foursomes matches 3-1 U.S. captain Steve Stricker chose to shake up his pairings by sending out Dustin Johnson and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele to face Britain's Paul Casey and Ryder Cup newcomer Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who sat out the morning session.

Johnson had partnered Collin Morikawa and Schauffele teamed with Patrick Cantlay in the morning, winning their foursome contests to help take the U.S. to a 3-1 lead. Following that group onto a sun-kissed links style layout will be big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler who will both be seeing their first action here going against Spanish world number one Jon Rahm and Britain's Tyrrell Hatton.

Tony Finau and Harris English, who also sat out the morning session for the U.S., will take on Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Ireland's Shane Lowry. Last off will be Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay who will battle Briton Tommy Fleetwood and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021