Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles told New York Magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. The 24-year-old American dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games, the team competition in July, after just one vault and later said she was struggling with the "twisties," a serious mental block in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation.

MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. Judge was given new life after foul-tipping a 1-2 fastball from Boston reliever Adam Ottavino that Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez dropped. Judge smoked the very next pitch from Ottavino to plate runners from second and third with one out.

Tennis-Osaka feels the 'itch' to play again

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looks set to return to tennis shortly after getting "that itch" to play again. Osaka said at the U.S. Open earlier this month that she would take a break from the game to concentrate on her mental health following a third round defeat by Leylah Fernandez.

Soccer-UEFA nullify proceedings against Super League rebels

UEFA have nullified disciplinary action against breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after a Madrid court ruled that European football's governing body should not sanction the rebel clubs. UEFA had opened a probe against the three clubs but in June it suspended proceedings after being notified by Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

Europe face tough task to win back Ryder Cup against 'scary' Americans

Following Europe's Ryder Cup thrashing by the United States at Whistling Straits former captain Colin Montgomerie summed up neatly the challenge facing the next incumbent in the job. "I don't envy whoever is in charge in Rome," the Scot, whose team won a thriller at Celtic Manor in 2010, told Britain's talkSPORT radio station on Monday.

NFL roundup: Justin Herbert, Chargers surprise Chiefs

Justin Herbert drove Los Angeles to a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining Sunday as the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in a wild AFC West division matchup at Kansas City, Mo. An interception by Alohi Gillman enabled the Chargers to take possession at their 41 with 1:42 remaining. The pick was the second Los Angeles swiped from Patrick Mahomes, who suffered just his third defeat in 19 starts against AFC West opponents.

Tennis-Federer calls for evolution in player-media relationship

The relationship between tennis players and the media needs to evolve and the sport must also do more to help the younger generation deal with negative comments on social media, Roger Federer said. The issue of players' mental health came into the spotlight after Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/osaka-withdraws-french-open-following-row-over-media-boycott-2021-05-31 from the French Open in a row with tournament officials over media duties.

Tennis-Clijsters suffers first-round exit in latest comeback match

Former world number one Kim Clijsters, in her latest comeback to tennis, suffered a 6-3 5-7 6-3 loss to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in first-round action at the Chicago Fall Classic on Monday. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event, looked competitive during her first match of the season but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year.

Tennis-Barty withdraws from Indian Wells

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, the tournament said on Monday, casting doubts on whether her 2021 season is over. Wimbledon champion Barty last played at the U.S. Open where she was knocked out in the third round.

UFC-owner Endeavor to buy sports betting firm OpenBet for $1.2 billion

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting firm OpenBet from Scientific Games Corp for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday. Endeavor, whose shares were up nearly 9% in extended trading, said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the sports betting industry. It comes at a time when the online gambling space has been seeing frenetic dealmaking.

