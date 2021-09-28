Sports News Roundup: Mariners climb within 1 1/2 games of playoff spot; Usyk eyes heavyweight unification fight after Joshua rematch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles told New York Magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. The 24-year-old American dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games, the team competition in July, after just one vault and later said she was struggling with the "twisties," a serious mental block in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation.

Barty returns to Australia to see family, no decision on rest of season

World number one Ash Barty has made no decision on the rest of her season despite pulling out of next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells to return to Australia to see her family, her team told Reuters on Tuesday. The Wimbledon champion last played at the U.S. Open where she was knocked out in the third round and following her withdrawal from Indian Wells speculation was rife that the 25-year-old has ended her 2021 campaign.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios to undergo treatment to fix knee issue

Nick Kyrgios said on Tuesday he will undergo treatment to fix a painful knee that has been bothering him for two months and hopes to be fully fit for his home major at the Australian Open in January. The mercurial Australian, 26, headed home after playing the Laver Cup in Boston, his last event in the 2021 season.

ATP roundup: Two seeds fall in Sofia

Both seeded players in action lost Monday during the opening round of the ATP Tour's Sofia (Bulgaria) Open. Italy's Gianluca Mager upset sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-2, and France's Benoit Paire knocked off seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-4, 7-5.

MLB roundup: Mariners climb within 1 1/2 games of playoff spot

The Seattle Mariners continued their dominance of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Monday night, riding Mitch Haniger's pair of three-run home runs to a 13-4 trouncing of their American League West rivals in the opener of a three-game series. Seattle pulled within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West while moving within 1 1/2 games of Boston in the chase for the second AL wild card. The A's fell 3 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the wild-card race.

Usyk eyes heavyweight unification fight after Joshua rematch

Newly crowned world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk expects a rematch against Anthony Joshua in February or March and has his sights on a title unification bout, his team said on Tuesday. The Ukrainian defeated Joshua in a boxing masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday in front of 67,000 fans, earning a unanimous points decision to take his British rival's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Soccer-UEFA seeks recusal of Madrid court judge in Super League case

UEFA has requested that the Madrid court judge presiding over the European Super League case recuse himself and has also filed an appeal with a higher court in the Spanish capital regarding what it called "significant irregularities". On Monday, UEFA said it had nullified disciplinary action against breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after the Madrid court's July ruling that European football's governing body should not sanction the rebel clubs.

Golf-Westwood would revert to four captain's picks if chosen to lead Ryder Cup team

Lee Westwood said he would restore the number of captain's picks to four and make other changes to the selection process if chosen to lead Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2023. Europe were thrashed 19-9 by the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin as the Americans reclaimed the trophy at the biennial competition.

Tennis-Raducanu's U.S. Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious U.S. Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu defeated https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raducanu-beats-fernandez-win-us-open-2021-09-11 Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

Connecticut's Jones named WNBA Most Valuable Player

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named the winner of the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league said on Tuesday. Jones won the award in her fifth WNBA season after she received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the league said in a news release.

(With inputs from agencies.)