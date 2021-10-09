Match ball for ISL 2021-22 unveiled

The NIVIA has launched the official match ball for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season named 'Astra' on Saturday. 'Astra' is a FIFA Pro category approved ball which is the highest quality certification that FIFA can grant on the quality of the ball. The ball has to pass stringent quality parameters in achieving proper bounce, water absorption, roundness, with the final trials occurring at FIFA designated laboratory in Switzerland to get this certification and to be eligible to be used at the highest level of international matches.

Inspired by the divine art of weaponry, ASTRA's unique graphic design embodies abstract forms of ancient astras in bold blue and red strokes bringing a dynamic fresh look to the new ISL ball while integrating Indian culture. The uniquely shaped 8-panel construction gives excellent performance whether moving through air or rolling on the ground.

'Astra' football is made using just 8 Panels, thus reducing the seam length by 23 per cent. The reduced seam length reduces air drag, improving aerodynamics to maintain a true flight path. The player can shoot more accurately and precisely. Less seam length reduces space for water uptake, helping the ball maintain its weight in the wettest of conditions. (ANI)

