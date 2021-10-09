Left Menu

Match ball for ISL 2021-22 unveiled

The NIVIA has launched the official match ball for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season named 'Astra' on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:07 IST
Match ball for ISL 2021-22 unveiled
Match ball for ISL 2021-22 (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIVIA has launched the official match ball for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season named 'Astra' on Saturday. 'Astra' is a FIFA Pro category approved ball which is the highest quality certification that FIFA can grant on the quality of the ball. The ball has to pass stringent quality parameters in achieving proper bounce, water absorption, roundness, with the final trials occurring at FIFA designated laboratory in Switzerland to get this certification and to be eligible to be used at the highest level of international matches.

Inspired by the divine art of weaponry, ASTRA's unique graphic design embodies abstract forms of ancient astras in bold blue and red strokes bringing a dynamic fresh look to the new ISL ball while integrating Indian culture. The uniquely shaped 8-panel construction gives excellent performance whether moving through air or rolling on the ground.

'Astra' football is made using just 8 Panels, thus reducing the seam length by 23 per cent. The reduced seam length reduces air drag, improving aerodynamics to maintain a true flight path. The player can shoot more accurately and precisely. Less seam length reduces space for water uptake, helping the ball maintain its weight in the wettest of conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021