Left Menu

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Sergio Romero joins Serie A club Venezia

Serie A club Venezia FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer. Romero is Argentina's all-time most-capped goalkeeper and last played for Manchester United.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:12 IST
Former Man Utd goalkeeper Sergio Romero joins Serie A club Venezia
Sergio Romero joins Venezia (Photo/ Venezia FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serie A club Venezia FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer. Romero is Argentina's all-time most-capped goalkeeper and last played for Manchester United. Romero came through the youth academy of Racing Club, and he would make his Primera Division debut for the club in February 2007, just shy of his 20th birthday. The following month, he would sign with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

"Romero spent four seasons at AZ, highlighted by winning the Eredivisie in 2008/09. During the title run, Romero kept a 950-minute clean sheet from November 2008 to February 2009. In total, Romero would make 90 Eredivisie appearances with 40 clean sheets plus six UEFA Champions League appearances and five UEFA Europa League appearances while playing for AZ," stated Venezia in an official statement. In August 2011, Romero joined Sampdoria. The Blucerchiati had just been relegated to Serie B the previous season, but they earned immediate promotion back to the top flight with Romero in goal.

In his first Serie A season, Romero would make 32 appearances with 10 clean sheets, helping guide Sampdoria to safety with a 12th-place finish in the league. Romero would spend the following season on loan at AS Monaco, before returning to Sampdoria and making another 10 Serie A appearances for the club in 2014/15. Romero's next move was to Manchester United, reuniting with his former AZ manager Louis van Gaal in July 2015. The Argentine stopper would spend the next six seasons at Old Trafford through 2020/21, typically backing up David de Gea and playing as the first choice in cup competitions.

Romero made his Premier League debut in August 2015, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Tottenham. In this first season with the club, Romero would go on to make four Premier League appearances, one FA Cup appearance, and two Europa League appearances. In 2016/17, under Jose Mourinho, Romero played a starring role in Europe, as Manchester United won the Europa League. Romero made 12 appearances during the campaign, including a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Ajax in the final.

In 2019/20, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Romero kept seven clean sheets in nine appearances in United's run to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Sevilla. Across all competitions, Romero would make 61 total appearances with 39 clean sheets in his time with Manchester United.

At the international level, Romero has earned 96 caps for Argentina between his debut in September 2009 and his most recent appearance in October 2018. He was a member of the Albiceleste teams that finished runners-up at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2015 Copa America, and the 2016 Copa America Centenario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021