Delhi CM meets chess champion Tania Sachdev

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Chess World Championship silver medallist Tania Sachdev on Tuesday and said his government will work towards ensuring that chess regains its popularity among people. ''You and your team have made the whole country proud with your stellar performance. We have to work together to make chess reach every household of the state and bring back the fame the sport held. The Delhi government will provide any support that is required for this cause,'' Kejriwal said. Sachdev said she would be happy to help the Delhi government in its initiatives and will be keen on providing her services in whatever capacity deemed fit. Sachdev has a brilliant track record in national and international chess championships and is also an Arjuna award recipient. She was an instrumental member of the Indian team that won the Women's World Team Chess Championship in Spain. She also recently won the bronze medal at the 2021 Chess Olympics.

