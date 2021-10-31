Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-Teixeira submits Blachowicz to win UFC belt

Glover Teixeira scored a sensational submission victory over Poland's Jan Blachowicz to be crowned UFC light heavyweight champion at the age of 42 at UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-10-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 03:01 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-Teixeira submits Blachowicz to win UFC belt
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Glover Teixeira scored a sensational submission victory over Poland's Jan Blachowicz to be crowned UFC light heavyweight champion at the age of 42 at UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Teixeira used his wrestling to win the first round and both men landed heavy punches in the second before the Brazilian brought Blachowicz down to the mat and trapped him against the fence.

The Brazilian quickly took his opponent's back before applying a rear naked choke that forced a quick submission from the Pole at 3:02 mark of round two. "I'm breaking the rules at 42 years old, and I'm gonna keep breaking those rules," Teixeira said in a post-fight interview. The only UFC champion older than Teixeira is former fighter Randy Couture, who was heavyweight champ at the age of 45.

In the co-main event, Russian former champion Petr Yan claimed the interim bantamweight title after a thrilling back-and-forth battle over five rounds with American Cory Sandhagen that resulted in a decision victory. Yan lost the belt to Aljamain Sterling in March 2021 when he was disqualified for an illegal knee to the head, and he is expected to get a rematch for the undisputed crown when Sterling returns from a neck injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021