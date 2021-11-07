Futsal Club C'ships: Classic Football Academy beat Real Kashmir FC after high voltage match

Classic Football Academy defeated Real Kashmir FC by 15-0 on the second day of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Real Kashmir FC held on for a few moments but their defences were breached for the first time in the 4th minute as Ganningam put the ball into the back of the net. He scored again in the 8th minute, doubling his side's advantage. Tajamul from Real Kashmir was cautioned in the 9th minute for a rusty challenge. In the 11th minute, Ganningam powerfully struck another one into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick, and after that, Classic Football Academy just tore their opponents apart.

Samson and Konsam Angamba scored two goals in as many minutes, before Ganningam scored a couple more in the 15th and 16th minute, taking his tally to 5 goals in the game before the first half had even ended. Angamba scored one more in the 17th minute, and Serto scored one to make it nine goals to nil in the first half. The goals continued to flow in the second half, as Angamba completed his hat-trick in the 35th minute after a goal from Samson and an own goal by Hazim Hanief in between. He was not done yet though, as he scored a couple more before the full-time whistle, taking his tally to five goals. In the background, Samson also completed his hat-trick in the last minute of the game.

Classic Football Academy will now be facing Sudeva Delhi FC for their next encounter on Monday while Real Kashmir FC will be going against Mangala Club on the same day. (ANI)

