Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir wins New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the New York City Marathon on Sunday in 2:22:39, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line.

The Kenyan is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

