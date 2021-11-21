Soccer-Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive
Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil’s Serie A.
Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil’s Serie A. Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead with a low shot after four minutes and Andreas Pereira charged forward to volley home a second seven minutes later.
Taison pulled one back for Inter four minutes before half time and although both sides had ample chances to score in the second period it finished 2-1 for the visitors. The result, which came just hours after Atletico beat Juventude 2-0, means Flamengo now have 66 points, eight behind the league leaders with five games left to play.
Inter remain in seventh spot with 47 points.
