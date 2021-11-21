Soccer-Flamengo beat Inter to keep slim title hopes alive

Flamengo scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to set themselves up for a 2-1 win over Internacional on Saturday and keep their slim chances alive of overhauling Atletico Mineiro at the top of Brazil’s Serie A. Gabriel Barbosa put Flamengo ahead with a low shot after four minutes and Andreas Pereira charged forward to volley home a second seven minutes later.

Taison pulled one back for Inter four minutes before half time and although both sides had ample chances to score in the second period it finished 2-1 for the visitors. The result, which came just hours after Atletico beat Juventude 2-0, means Flamengo now have 66 points, eight behind the league leaders with five games left to play.

Inter remain in seventh spot with 47 points.

