Left Menu

Uganda Para Badminton International: Sukant wins gold, Pramod ends up with 3 silver medals

Indias Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers here on Sunday.World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in mens singles summit clash in the SL4 category. In the mens singles SL3 finals, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 21-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 17:18 IST
Uganda Para Badminton International: Sukant wins gold, Pramod ends up with 3 silver medals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para-Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers here on Sunday.

World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in men's singles summit clash in the SL4 category. ''It was a good match and it feels good to break the jinx and win a gold medal after 2 years. This will motivate me to work harder,'' Kadam said.

World number one Bhagat had a tough day in office as the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist lost all his three finals. In the men's singles SL3 finals, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game. The game went to the wire and ultimately Bhagat lost 19-21 16-21. In the men's doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10 20-22 15-21 to their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee. In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21 16-21 to another Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021