Soccer-Werder interim coach positive for coronavirus after certificate fiasco

Werder Bremen's interim coach Danijel Zenkovic, appointed following the sudden departure of Markus Anfang amid an investigation into the authenticity of his COVID-19 vaccine certificate, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday. Werder, playing in the German second division, parted ways with Anfang on Saturday after state authorities launched an investigation into whether his vaccination certificate had been forged.

Anfang denied on Friday using a fake certificate but left the club a day later. Neither Zenkovic nor midfielder Nicolai Rapp will be available for Saturday's second division game against Holstein Kiel after the player also tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)