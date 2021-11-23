Left Menu

Soccer-Werder interim coach positive for coronavirus after certificate fiasco

Werder Bremen's interim coach Danijel Zenkovic, appointed following the sudden departure of Markus Anfang amid an investigation into the authenticity of his COVID-19 vaccine certificate, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:30 IST
Soccer-Werder interim coach positive for coronavirus after certificate fiasco
  • Germany

Anfang denied on Friday using a fake certificate but left the club a day later. Neither Zenkovic nor midfielder Nicolai Rapp will be available for Saturday's second division game against Holstein Kiel after the player also tested positive.

