Political Turmoil in Romania: Coalition Challenges and a Quest for Leadership

Three Centreright Parties In Romanias Outgoing Ruling Coalition Proposed European Lawmaker Siegfried Muresan As Candidate For Prime Minister On Friday

Romania's political landscape teeters on the brink of upheaval as three centre-right parties from the outgoing coalition propose European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as their candidate for prime minister.

An alliance breakdown led to this crisis, intensified by the Social Democrats joining forces with the far-right to topple the Liberal government.

An early election is on the horizon as President Dan faces tough decisions, with the EU budget deficit at stake and the hard-right gaining momentum.