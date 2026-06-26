Saudi Doctor Sentenced to Life in Germany for Deadly Christmas Attack

A Saudi Doctor Was Sentenced To Life In Prison In Germany On Friday For Killing Six People And Injuring Hundreds

A Saudi psychiatrist, known as Taleb A., received a life sentence in Germany for the premeditated murder of six individuals and the injury of hundreds more. The attack, carried out using a rented BMW at a Magdeburg market days before Christmas in 2024, raised immigration-related tensions.

The German court identified the defendant's anti-Islamic rhetoric and right-wing sympathies as contributing factors. He acted alone, driven by dissatisfaction with legal disputes. Despite his claims of innocence and escalating courtroom misconduct, a diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder was confirmed.

His actions prompted widespread outrage, recalling previous attacks and questioning national security advisories. The courtroom, prepared for numerous plaintiffs and intensive security, encapsulated public dismay and complex international relations between Germany and Saudi Arabia.