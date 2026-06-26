DTEK's Bold Shift: From Coal to Clean Energy in Ukraine

Ukraines Largest Private Power And Coal Producer Dtek Plans To Upgrade Its Infrastructure For A Switch To Natural Gas And Nuclear Generation As It Seeks To Phase Out Its Use Of Coal By

Ukraine's leading private energy company, DTEK, is embarking on an ambitious transition from coal to cleaner energy sources, planning to phase out coal usage by 2035. The shift comes amid the pressing need to rebuild infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks last winter.

CEO Maxim Timchenko announced plans for collaboration with U.S. energy tech giant GE Vernova, aiming to develop a combined-cycle gas turbine at DTEK's Burshtyn power plant. This €900 million project is part of DTEK's effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In parallel with its gas initiatives, DTEK is preparing to construct a 650 MW wind farm, the largest onshore wind project in the Poltava region, and explore small modular nuclear reactors post-2030. The company is also expanding its liquefied natural gas trading operations in Europe to reduce reliance on Russian pipeline gas.