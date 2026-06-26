Rugby Premier League Thrills: Chennai Bulls Draw, Delhi Redz and Hyderabad Heroes Triumph

In an electrifying day at the Rugby Premier League, the Chennai Bulls clinched a semi-final spot with a hard-fought 14-14 draw against the resilient Bengaluru Bravehearts. The highly contested matchup was one of strategic moves and tactical brilliance from both sides.

In another stellar performance, Delhi Redz delivered a crushing 40-28 defeat to the Kolkata Banga Tigers. Lead by Nygel Amaitsa's strategic charge, Delhi dominated the first half, securing a steady lead. Despite a valiant Tigers' comeback led by Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Delhi's organized play, highlighted by Jon Okeyo's decisive try, firmly held the advantage till the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Heroes asserted dominance over the Mumbai Dreamers, cruising to a commanding 33-0 victory. The Heroes displayed exceptional tactical execution with Manuel Moreno and Taitaifono Tavita spearheading their aggression. Hyderabad's impregnable defense and rapid ball movement were pivotal in preventing the Dreamers from making any breakthrough.