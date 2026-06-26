Powerful Quake Rocks Mindanao: Evaluating the Impact

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake registered at a depth of 29 kilometers. The local community is assessing potential damage and the possibility of aftershocks remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck The Southern Philippine Island Of Mindanao On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:18 IST
Powerful Quake Rocks Mindanao: Evaluating the Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Mindanao, a southern island of the Philippines, late Friday, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 29 kilometers, sending ripples of concern through affected areas as residents prepare for possible aftershocks.

The authorities are currently evaluating the extent of any damage and injuries caused by the seismic event, with emergency services on high alert.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026