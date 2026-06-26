Powerful Quake Rocks Mindanao: Evaluating the Impact

An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck The Southern Philippine Island Of Mindanao On Friday

A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Mindanao, a southern island of the Philippines, late Friday, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 29 kilometers, sending ripples of concern through affected areas as residents prepare for possible aftershocks.

The authorities are currently evaluating the extent of any damage and injuries caused by the seismic event, with emergency services on high alert.