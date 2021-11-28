Bhavesh Shekhawat clinches gold in 25m rapid fire pistol

Bhavesh Shekhawat clinched the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the national shooting championships 2021 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Sunday. 25-year-old shooter from Rajasthan scored 33 hits out of 40 in the eight-series finals. This was Bhavesh Shekawat's first national title.

Army's Gurpreet Singh bagged the silver medal with 29 while reigning Commonwealth champion Anish Bhanwala took bronze with 22 hits. London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar came in fourth with a score of 17. Vijayveer Sidhu and Ahnad Jawanda finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The mixed air pistol final is scheduled for Monday while the finals for the women's air pistol women's 25m pistol will be held on December 4 and 6 respectively. The Shooting Nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi, and Bhopal. (ANI)

