Left Menu

Bhavesh Shekhawat clinches gold in 25m rapid fire pistol

Bhavesh Shekhawat clinched the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the national shooting championships 2021 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:16 IST
Bhavesh Shekhawat clinches gold in 25m rapid fire pistol
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhavesh Shekhawat clinched the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the national shooting championships 2021 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Sunday. 25-year-old shooter from Rajasthan scored 33 hits out of 40 in the eight-series finals. This was Bhavesh Shekawat's first national title.

Army's Gurpreet Singh bagged the silver medal with 29 while reigning Commonwealth champion Anish Bhanwala took bronze with 22 hits. London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar came in fourth with a score of 17. Vijayveer Sidhu and Ahnad Jawanda finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The mixed air pistol final is scheduled for Monday while the finals for the women's air pistol women's 25m pistol will be held on December 4 and 6 respectively. The Shooting Nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi, and Bhopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021