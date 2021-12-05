Soccer-Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho's former club Inter Milan on Saturday, as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club.

Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010, but his first meeting with them as an opposing coach ended with the second Serie A home defeat of his career in his 46th match - the other coming against AC Milan in October. The Nerazzurri dominated at the Stadio Olimpico as Hakan Calhanoglu struck the opener direct from a corner after 15 minutes before Edin Dzeko doubled the lead nine minutes later against the team he left in the close season.

Denzel Dumfries headed home a deserved third for the Milanese club six minutes before the break as Inter stormed to a fourth consecutive league win. Inter are second on 37 points, one ahead of Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the late game. Roma are fifth with 25 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)