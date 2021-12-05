Left Menu

Test hundred is always special, this one will remain forever so, says Mayank Agarwal

India opening batter Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said the century against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test will remain with him forever.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:45 IST
Test hundred is always special, this one will remain forever so, says Mayank Agarwal
Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India opening batter Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said the century against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test will remain with him forever. Mayank had registered a century on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand on Friday. This was Mayank's fourth Test ton and the batter bettered his score as he hit 150 on Day Two of the second Test.

"Grit, Determination & Resilience. A test hundred is always special and this one will remain forever so," Mayank tweeted. The right-handed batter on Sunday scored 62 in the second innings before getting out on Day three.

Mayank was hit on his right forearm and as a result, he didn't take the field in the second innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test against New Zealand. Shubman Gill too didn't take the field after being hit during fielding in the first innings on Saturday.

India dominated Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the only positive for the visitors on Sunday as Kiwis score read 140/5 at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021