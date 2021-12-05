Test hundred is always special, this one will remain forever so, says Mayank Agarwal

India opening batter Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said the century against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test will remain with him forever. Mayank had registered a century on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand on Friday. This was Mayank's fourth Test ton and the batter bettered his score as he hit 150 on Day Two of the second Test.

"Grit, Determination & Resilience. A test hundred is always special and this one will remain forever so," Mayank tweeted. The right-handed batter on Sunday scored 62 in the second innings before getting out on Day three.

Mayank was hit on his right forearm and as a result, he didn't take the field in the second innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test against New Zealand. Shubman Gill too didn't take the field after being hit during fielding in the first innings on Saturday.

India dominated Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls were the only positive for the visitors on Sunday as Kiwis score read 140/5 at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India. (ANI)

