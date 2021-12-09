Left Menu

Julián Araujo makes Mexico debut after switching from US

Right-back Julián Araujo made his Mexican national team debut in a 2-2 exhibition draw against Chile, almost exactly one year after playing his only match for the United States.

The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender from Lompoc, California, started for the Americans in a 6-1 win over El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and played for the U.S. Under-24 team in Olympic qualifying last March.

Araujo was on the preliminary U.S. roster for last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup but wasn't ready to commit to the American program and was not included on the final roster. FIFA approved his change of affiliation on Oct. 4.

In a match missing European-based regulars and those involved in the Mexican league playoffs, Chile came from behind twice on goals by Iván Morales in the 21st minute and Pablo Parra in the 86th.

Mexico got goals from Santiago Giménez in the ninth minute and Jordan Silva in the 64th.

