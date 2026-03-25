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Chilean Diesel Tax Adjustment: A Blow to Mining Competitiveness

Chile's temporary diesel tax adjustment aimed at mitigating rising fuel prices may negatively impact the mining sector's competitiveness, warns the Chilean Mining Council. The measure, reducing diesel tax recovery for certain companies, will disproportionately burden mining, especially without boosting fiscal spending. The mining sector will shoulder 74% of the tax's total cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:27 IST
Chilean Diesel Tax Adjustment: A Blow to Mining Competitiveness
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's government's temporary tax adjustment on diesel, intended to mitigate rising fuel prices, poses a threat to the country's mining sector competitiveness, as reported by the top mining body. The measure reduces the recovery of a specific diesel tax, affecting companies, including industry giants like Codelco, BHP, and Glencore.

The Chilean Mining Council has expressed concerns over the $100 million cost within six months from this tax modification. The mining sector, accounting for 74% of the measure's total cost, could be unfairly impacted without any increase in fiscal spending to mitigate this burden.

Amid existing operational and bureaucratic challenges, this development could further strain the mining industry. Chile has taken steps such as freezing public transport fares and lowering kerosene prices to offset rising fuel prices while lacking its domestic oil production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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