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Albemarle Boosts Lithium Production with Eco-Friendly DLE Project in Chile

Albemarle has begun the environmental review for its first Direct Lithium Extraction project in Chile. This initiative aims to enhance lithium recovery while minimizing brine extraction at the Salar de Atacama, a key site for lithium essential to electric vehicle batteries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:44 IST
Albemarle Boosts Lithium Production with Eco-Friendly DLE Project in Chile

Albemarle announced the initiation of an environmental review for its inaugural Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) project in Chile. The company, renowned as the world's foremost lithium producer, aims to nearly double lithium recovery while cutting down on brine extraction, marking a significant step towards sustainable production.

The project targets the Salar de Atacama, one of the globe's most lithium-rich areas, crucial for the electric vehicle industry. Albemarle's endeavor is poised to shift production methods toward greater efficiency and sustainability.

The comprehensive project includes developing a DLE plant within Albemarle's concession in Chile's salt flats, along with constructing a power transmission line, underscoring the company's commitment to environmentally conscious operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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