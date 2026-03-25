Mexico Backs Bachelet Amid Chile's Withdrawal for UN Leadership
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirms support for Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for U.N. secretary-general despite Chile's withdrawal. Bachelet, Chile's first female president, holds support from Mexico and Brazil, pursuing global peace and human rights development. Chile suspends backing post-Kast's presidency, challenging Boric's initial support.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced continued support for former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet's bid for U.N. secretary-general, following Chile's recent withdrawal of endorsement.
Sheinbaum plans discussions with Bachelet, supported by Mexico, Brazil, and initially Chile, ahead of President Jose Antonio Kast's induction. Sheinbaum highlights Bachelet's dedication to peace, human rights, and conflict resolution at the U.N.
Following criticism from Kast's administration on Boric's endorsement, Chile pulled support. Bachelet, former U.N. rights commissioner and U.N. Women director, remains a prominent contender to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
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