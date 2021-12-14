Left Menu

Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles was named Times 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine announced.The worlds most decorated gymnast was hailed for putting her mental health first when she withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles gave an emotional testimony at a US senate hearing into former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-12-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 09:42 IST
Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year
Simone Biles Image Credit: Twitter(@Simone_Biles)
  • Country:
  • United States

Simone Biles was named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year, the magazine announced.

The world's most decorated gymnast was hailed for putting her mental health first when she withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles, a four-time Olympic medalist, later revealed that she suffered from what gymnasts called ''the twisties - when you lose the sense of space and dimension in the air. Despite the setback, the 24-year-old managed to earn a team all-around silver and a bronze in balance beam at the Tokyo Games. A month after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles gave an emotional testimony at a US senate hearing into former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse scandal. Biles along with hundreds of athletes accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for failing to stop the abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021