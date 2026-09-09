BRS to Challenge State Governance: A Call for Order Amidst Political Turmoil

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao criticizes the state's ruling administration for law and order deterioration and restrictions on opposition legislators. He announces plans to meet the Governor. Emphasizing current political challenges, Rao warns against AI misuse and advocates legal action. Tensions rise with alleged threats against leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:55 IST
BRS to Challenge State Governance: A Call for Order Amidst Political Turmoil
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling administration on Wednesday, alleging a severe deterioration in law and order and accusing authorities of restricting opposition legislators' freedoms.

Addressing reporters, Rao expressed concerns over opposition members being obstructed from entering the Assembly, even facing difficulties reaching their residences, and announced that BRS plans to formally approach the Governor for resolution.

In a stern statement, Rao warned against the malicious use of artificial intelligence in political discourse, citing the party's intention to seek legal recourse if authorities fail to prevent the spread of AI-generated deceptive media.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA K Taraka Rama Rao initiated an adjournment motion in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. This motion demands immediate discussion on pressing issues, such as alleged law enforcement excesses against women MLAs and purported death threats to Opposition Leader K Chandrashekar Rao.

Separately, Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, alongside others, moved for discussions on pending government financial obligations, highlighting broader issues faced by state employees and pensioners.

A delegation led by KT Rama Rao is scheduled to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Hyderabad, intending to bring these concerns directly to his attention amid the ongoing legislative session.

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