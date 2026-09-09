Char Dham Yatra's Second Phase Prepares for Record-Breaking Devotee Footfall

Preparations are underway for the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra scheduled to begin on September 15, as outlined by the pilgrimage's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Prajapati Nautiyal, who anticipates that the number of devotees will surpass 55 lakh this season.

Speaking with the media, Nautiyal explained that the administration has taken significant measures to rectify issues along vulnerable routes, including landslide-prone and high-difficulty spots, ensuring safe and smooth operations. He noted the systematic progression of the pilgrimage, with current figures showing a daily increase in visitors, reaching up to 14,000.

With over 64 lakh registrations this year and more than 50 lakh already completing their pilgrimage, the administration is optimistic about crossing the 55 lakh mark from last year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the arrangements, while the Garhwal Commissioner continues to hold review meetings to maintain seamless pilgrimage conduct.